SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are investigating a fatal shooting from over the weekend that left a teen dead.

On Sunday, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Ladd Circle on a report of a male shot.

The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Jabari Walker, was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.