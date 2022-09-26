BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville youth was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of the residence. Witnesses reported seeing two other males running away from the area shortly after hearing gunfire.

The victim was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are pursuing leads generated by several witnesses who were in the area. Residents in the neighborhood are also encouraged to review their camera systems for any suspicious activity occurring between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is encouraged to contact Sergeant Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.