Teen injured in shooting Saturday near 37th, Cedar streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage boy was shot and injured Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 37th and Cedar streets.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the shooting occurred at 12:15 p.m. and the boy was shot in his foot. He was transported to a hospital.

SPD says it is questioning multiple suspects and that the shooting was isolated and the individuals seem to know each other.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. To submit an online tip, click or tap here.