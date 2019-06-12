Teen injured in shooting in Midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting in Midtown Savannah that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

The teenager was shot in the thigh at the Montgomery Landing Apartments Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers arrived around 8:30 p.m. and found the teen suffering from the non-life-threatening wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on the cause of the shooting or any suspects.

This marks the fifth shooting in Chatham County in less than 24 hours.

