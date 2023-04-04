WSAV-TV
by: Emily Dietrich
Posted: Apr 4, 2023 / 07:40 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 / 07:40 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at Gwinnett and Wyoming St.
According to police, a 16-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
