SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting on Amaranth Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 15-year-old sustained a wound to the leg, believed to be non-life-threatening.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.