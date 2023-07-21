BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was sitting on a couch when he was struck by gunfire.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Archie Sumpter Rd. in Sheldon, S.C.

Two neighboring residences were struck by bullets that were fired from the road.

The teenager was hit after a bullet went through one of the walls of the home.

He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Lieutenant Calhoun at 843-255-3704, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.