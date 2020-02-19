Teen indicted in murder of Savannah girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been formally accused in the murder of La’Meya Mitchell, 13.

Jeremiah Seaton, who was 16 last year when he allegedly killed La’Meya, his girlfriend, was indicted by a grand jury in Chatham County on Wednesday on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm during a commission of a felony.

The shooting took place on November 15, 2019, outside of the girl’s home on Seminole Street. According to the Savannah Police Department, Seaton arrived at their precinct after the incident and told officers he shot his girlfriend.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail where he was transferred following his 17th birthday.

La’Meya attended Building Bridges Academy, a program in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. Last year, News 3 spoke with her mother who said the loss was beyond devastating.