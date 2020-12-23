Teen grazed by bullet in White Bluff Road shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager is suffering minor injuries following a shooting Wednesday.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was grazed by a bullet in the incident on White Bluff Road.
Further details were not immediately available. News 3 is working to bring you updates.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.
