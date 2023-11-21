BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Police are investigating after a teen was found shot to death at an apartment complex Monday night.

Around 9:18 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Park Apartments on Battery Creek Road. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and found an 18-year-old male, later identified as Christopher Bowen of St. Helena Island, dead in a vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and quickly secured the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Setian at 843-322-7928 or the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938 and reference case #23B47488.