Teen charged with sexual battery, child molestation after incident at Bulloch Co. middle school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old after a sexual battery incident happened during school hours at William James Middle School.

BCSO said in a statement that school administration was told about the incident and brought it to the attention of BCSO School Resource Deputy Bubba Revell. Multiple students were interviewed during the investigation, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.

The 14-year-old is charged with Sexual Battery, Child Molestation, and False Imprisonment. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center pending further court action.

BCSO released the following statement:

“Sheriff Brown commends Deputy Revell and the WJMS school administration for working together on this incident and immediately addressing the incident and ensuring the safety and well being of all students. Sheriff Brown stated that it is ‘most important for all students of Bulloch County to be able to feel safe and secure in the schools in which they attend.’ Sheriff Brown continues to strive to place a deputy in all the schools of Bulloch County to aid in providing a safe environment for students to receive the education they deserve.” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about this case, or the safety of students and teachers, is asked to contact BCSO at 912-764-8888.