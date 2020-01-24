BREAKING: Teen arrested for murder of 10-year-old sibling in Tattnall Co.

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested, accused of strangling his kid sibling to death this week in Tattnall County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the agency was requested by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation on Wednesday.

The GBI says the sheriff’s office responded to a call of an unresponsive person on Barnard Road in Glennville.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. According to GBI, preliminary autopsy results show the victim was strangled to death.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

The GBI encourages anyone with information about the incident to call their Statesboro office at 912-871-1121 or the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777.