Teen arrested, accused of beating and firing gun at pregnant woman

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a 16 year old male on charges including 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Kidnapping, and 1 count of Battery.

SPD says officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday just after midnight to the Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive.

Police say a pregnant woman claimed the teen had dragged her into an apartment, beaten her, then threatened her life.

When the victim’s mother arrived to transport her away from the apartment, the juvenile male fired several shots towards the victim and her mother with a handgun. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police later located and arrested the teen. The teen was then transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911.

