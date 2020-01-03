Driver arrested on DUI, traffic charges after crash injured three pedestrians in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit have arrested the driver in a crash that injured three pedestrians downtown Thursday.

Police say 59-year-old George Davis was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and other traffic-related charges.

Davis was driving a Jaguar XK8 on Drayton Street around 2:20 p.m. when he turned left onto Taylor Street. He drove off the road and hit a home at the intersection, causing little damage.

Davis then drove on Taylor Street trying to turn north on Bull Street and hit two people, 47-year-old Phill Gangi and 42-year-old Kelly Gangi, who were in a crosswalk.

Davis then ran his car into a parked SUV. The impact pushed the SUV into 24-year-old Krystal Monyon.

All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation. News 3 will have updates.

_______________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Taylor Street between Bull and Drayton Streets was closed Thursday afternoon due to a pedestrian involved accident.

According to the Savannah Police Department, at around 2:20 p.m., a driver was turning from Drayton Street onto Taylor Street and hit the edge of a residence. The driver then backed up and hit three pedestrians, two women and one man.

The three pedestrians were transported with non life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their exact conditions.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released, and charges are pending.

News 3 will have updates.