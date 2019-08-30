Tattoo artist arrested; accused of sexual battery of client

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro Police arrested Danny Joe Saldano, 35 of Pembroke on one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

According to Statesboro Police, Monday officers spoke with an woman regarding an incident which occurred at Got Ink Tattoo Studio on South Zetterower Avenue. The victim stated that while she was being tattooed on her upper leg the tattoo artist touched her inappropriately. The incident was partially recorded on a cell phone video by a friend of the victim, who was also present and wanted to preserve evidence of the crime. The video was turned over to Statesboro Police.

Officers took Saldano into custody Thursday at Got Ink Tattoo Studio without incident.

Anyone with further information on this case should contact Detective James Winskey at 912-764-9911.

