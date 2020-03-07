Tattnall County woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Tattnall County woman was arrested Wednesday by special agents in the Criminal Investigations Division at the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioners Office.

April Michelle Sapp, 44, of Reidsville, faces one count of Insurance Fraud, one count of Forgery in the First Degree, and one countyof Theft by Conversion.

According to a release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Sapp is the owner and an agent of Southern Pride Insurance Agency in Tattnall County.

On or about April 15, Agritech Building Systems, Inc. paid Sapp nearly $7,000 for a liability insurance premium. The premium was never forwarded to the insurance company by Sapp, and an alleged Fraudulent Premium Financial Agreement and Disclosure Statement was sent to Capital Premium Financing, Inc. to have the premium amount financed.

After an investigation, Sapp was arrested. She was released from jail on Thursday after posting an $18,000 bond. Insurance Fraud is a felony and is punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

“The Department’s job in regulating agents and agencies does not end once they are issued licenses. On the contrary, that is when the real work begins,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “Agents and agencies that fail to conduct themselves with the level of integrity worthy of the public will have the privilege of licensure restricted or removed from them.”