Tattnall Co. teen killed in single-vehicle accident

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Tattnall County teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. J. Metts, a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Clarissa Vejnar, 19. Metts said the accident occurred at 1:07 p.m. on Harmony Church Road near Jay Rolland Hodges Road.

Vejnar was traveling eastbound on the roadway when she crossed the center line and attempted to get back onto her lane.

Metts said she overcorrected the 2021 Toyota Camry causing it to go into a ditch where the vehicle rolled over and struck a tree on the driver’s side. Vejnar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by Trooper Will Rivers.