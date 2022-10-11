TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday.

According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m.

Mincey is a black male, approximately 5’9″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and is known to frequent the area of the 290 block of Brumby Avenue. Carter, a black male, is approximately 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds and is known to be near the 120 block of Collins Street.

Deputies say one was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and the other had on white boxers and a white t-shirt.

Mincey was being held on Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts, and Probation Violation.

Carter was being held for Multiple Counts of Entering Auto, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime.

Deputies say if you have any information. or see the inmates, please contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777 or call 911.