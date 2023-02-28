COLLINS, Ga. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Tattnall County man is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing his stepfather.

According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, Carson Colbert has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of his stepfather, 46-year-old James Eric Williamson.

On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 5:54 p.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person being shot at a home on Lynntown Road in Collins. Upon arrival, deputies found Williamson inside the home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies say Williamson was reportedly shot by his stepson during a domestic dispute.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting. Officials say more charges are expected.

The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Williamson.