Targeting rich neighborhoods, man stole 1,300 people’s mail

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a man has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for a methodical scheme to steal checks and credit cards from people’s mailboxes while they slept.

Erik Magana was sentenced to 42 months in prison Tuesday for the scheme that defrauded banks of more than $77,000.

They say he stole mail from at least 1,300 people from 2016 until late 2018.

Authorities say he hoarded numerous pieces of mail that filled every room of his apartment.

This undated evidence photo provided by federal authorities shows mail filling the Charlotte, N.C., apartment of Erik Magana. Magana was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, for mail theft and identity theft after authorities say he stole mail from at least 1,300 victims’ mailboxes and then fraudulently deposited checks. (United States Postal Inspection Service via AP)

Officials say they found items ranging from theater tickets to passports inside the stolen mail that never got to the intended recipients.