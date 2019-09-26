Sylvania Police: Store clerk beaten with bat, robbed

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A clerk at a Sylvania gas station was beaten with a bat and robbed over the weekend, according to police.

The Sylvania Police Department says the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was treated on scene and then transported to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Sylvania Police officers worked with the sheriff’s offices from Screven and Bulloch counties to identify a suspect.

Just before 5 p.m. on the same day as the incident, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

News 3 is working to bring you the suspect’s identity and charges.

