Sylvania man indicted on child porn distribution charges

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Sylvania man facing child pornography charges could spend up to two decades in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia, Daniel Boulineau has been indicted on three counts of distribution of child pornography.

Court documents and testimony revealed that in early August, Boulineau allegedly distributed images and videos electronically of a minor “engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

The FBI and Child Exploitation Task Force investigated and ultimately arrested the 34-year-old on Sept. 1.

“Child sexual abuse is reprehensible. To then publicly distribute images of that child being abused is even more depraved and further traumatizes the child,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker. “This indictment is evidence of the FBI’s determination to find those that prey on children in our community and bring them to justice.”

The charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years, followed by supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara Lyons.