Swimmer dies after being found in NC lake

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college says a woman from South Carolina died after she was rescued from a lake.

Davidson College said in a statement that campus police reported that rescue personnel were called to the college’s Lake Campus in Mooresville around 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report about a missing swimmer.

According to police, 37-year-old Whitney Brooke Wilkins of Greenville, South Carolina, was found underwater and unresponsive.

Rescue personnel performed CPR but couldn’t resuscitate Wilkins and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Campus police say Wilkins was a guest of a college retiree’s family at the time.