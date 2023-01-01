SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation at The Landings at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 involving an elderly adult with dementia.

According to police, an elderly adult with dementia was acting very confused about their surroundings. The individual had a firearm and was refusing to let someone else inside the residence leave.

CCPD called the Chatham County SWAT Team for assistance. Negotiators were able to convince the elderly patient with dementia to peacefully exit the home.

Police say that no one was injured during the incident. The elderly patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation.