CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A SWAT team is at a home on Fort Argyle Court Tuesday evening trying to convince a person to come outside.

A Chatham County Police Department spokesperson told WSAV that officers were at the home to do a mental health check.

The person in the home has refused to come out, according to police. Police believe there’s only one person inside the home.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.