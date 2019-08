SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A SWAT team is serving a warrant at a home on 35th and Paulsen streets.

Paulsen Street from 34th to 36th is closed to traffic. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Savannah Police Department tells News 3 they are working to communicate with a man in an area home.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you the latest.