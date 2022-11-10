SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars following a deadly domestic dispute in Swainsboro.

According to the Swainsboro Police Department(SPD), just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10, police were dispatched to shots fired in the 220 block of Washington Street in Swainsboro. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying facedown next to an automobile appearing to be unconscious. The first officers on the scene began CPR as other officers began to arrive. Unfortunately, all efforts to resuscitate her failed and the woman, later identified as 52-year-old Johnnie Starnes, succumbed to her injuries outside her home.

Information from a witness at the scene indicated a domestic dispute had occurred which led to multiple shots being fired leading to the woman’s death. The suspect involved in the altercation was identified as Kelvin Kirkland, 51, of Swainsboro.

Prior to police arriving, Kirkland fled the scene on foot believed to still be in possession of the firearm used at the scene. SPD then deployed its unmanned aircraft which assisted in locating the suspect in a wooded area a short distance from the scene where he was apprehended about 30 minutes later.

Kirkland was transported to the Emanuel County Jail and was charged with the following murder, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This case remains under investigation by Swainsboro Police Department.