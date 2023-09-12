SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Swainsboro Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate the shooting of Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dakota Lamb, on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, at about 7:30 a.m., Swainsboro Police Department officers and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to execute a knock and announce drug search warrant on Colegrove Drive.

While attempting to execute the search warrant, a suspect from inside the home shot Lamb in his shoulder from inside the home, the GBI said.

The investigator was immediately removed from the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Police took Tavarius Devouil, 31, and Me’Elle Merrion, 21, both of Swainsboro, into custody.

Merrion is currently in custody at the Emanuel County Detention Center and facing an aggravated assault charge.

Devouil is also in custody at the Emanuel County Detention Center and has been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of a schedule II-controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Devouil is currently on state probation and is wanted out of Burke County for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor obstruction.

Lamb is currently receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at gbi.georgia.gov.