SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Swainsboro Fire Chief Michael Strobridge is facing charges after a crash on Sunday.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges including DUI, open container, and improper turn.

Strobridge is out of jail on a $3,700 bond.

According to the Swainsboro city administrator, Strobridge was off duty at the time of the incident.

WJBF reached out to the chief for comment at the fire station, but we were told he wasn’t in Monday.

The other party in the crash was not injured.