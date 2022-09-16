BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in flames, which had also spread to a vehicle parked out front.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the mobile home fire under control however, the flames had penetrated the vehicle’s fuel tank causing the fire to continually flare up and was a challenge for firefighters to extinguish.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was determined to be suspicious and is under investigation by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.