SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FBI Atlanta is looking for eight suspects in connection to Operation Ghost Busted.

The suspects are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

Each should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning these individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or your local FBI office. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Operation Ghost Busted is considered the largest-ever federal indictment in the Southern District of Georgia, naming 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation.

The investigation has spanned over two years and spread across south Georgia, including in Glynn, Pierce, Camden, Wayne, Treutlen, McIntosh, Toombs, Telfair, Dodge, and Ware counties.