Suspects sought in felony theft incident in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for two people accused of a felony theft incident in Garden City.

Details of the crime are limited, though the Garden City Police Department said the theft occurred on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the 600 block of Highway 80.

The department released a few photos of the suspects and is asking anyone who can identify the individuals to call them at 912-966-7787 and request to speak to a detective.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting the keyword GARDENCITY to 847411. Add a space, type your tip and then hit send.

Anonymous tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.