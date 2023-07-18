SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The two suspects charged with the murder of Benjamin Tucker have decided to plead guilty.

Tucker was shot and killed on April 24, 2022, on an early Sunday morning around 1:20 at the Timesaver gas station on West Bay Street here in Savannah while visiting family from England.

Homicide detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene to investigate Tucker’s death, where one of the suspects was identified as Georgiamae Lawrence.

On June 8, 2022, Georgiamae Lawrence and Corey Kent were indicted on malice and felony murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault, in connection to Tucker’s death.

Lawrence also faced multiple firearm charges, including possession by a convicted felon, and an additional felony murder charge.

Tucker’s death brought so much international attention, that the night of Liverpool’s semi-final match in England, applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of lifelong Liverpool fan, Benjamin Tucker.

Lawrence and Kent were scheduled to face a jury trial for the murder of Tucker but decided to plead guilty instead.

Handed down in the Superior Court of Chatham County, Kent was indicted on July 10, and Lawrence was indicted on Monday, both by the State of Georgia.

Kent faces 20 years with one count of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault, while Lawrence is facing life with parole on one count of malice murder.