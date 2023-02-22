BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A suspect in the killing of a Bluffton High School student has been denied bond again.

Ty Chaneyfield is one of two suspects accused in a shooting that killed DJ Fields and injured two other teens as they were driving along Bluffton Parkway nearly two years ago.

Meanwhile, the trial for the other suspect in the murder, Jimmie Green, will start on April 10.

Prosecutors have said Fields and his friends were not the people Chaneyfield and Green were targeting — a deadly case of mistaken identity.