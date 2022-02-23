SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect accused of killing a Savannah teenager has been formally charged with murder.

An indictment returned Wednesday in the Chatham County Superior Court charged Jamary Brown with malice murder and two counts of felony murder among other charges.

Authorities believe Brown fatally shot 16-year-old Amarian Robinson on Augusta Road in Garden City last December.

He was 17 at the time of the shooting. Brown just turned 18 on Feb. 18.

He was indicted Wednesday for aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.