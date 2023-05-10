SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fort Stewart law enforcement is currently responding to a suspected bomb threat at Kessler Elementary School.

According to officials, students and staff have been evacuated to a safe location as the threat is investigated.

Parents wishing to reunify with their children can meet them at Brittin Elementary School. 2772 Hero Road. Parents must have an ID and must be on the student’s pick-up record. For more information on reunification, call the DoDEA District Office at 912-304-7102.