Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old Lowcountry boy

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police and family are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old Lowcountry boy.

Police say a passing driver hit Ja’karie Breland and his dog in Varnville around 5:45 Saturday evening. The dog died at the scene, Ja’karie was taken to Hampton Regional Medical Center and MUSC in Charleston where he later died.

Ja’karie was riding his bike with his uncle Delante Chisholm on Palmetto Avenue at the time of the crash.

Chisholm was treated for minor injuries.

Ja’Karie’s family has started a hashtag #justiceforkarie on social media to help draw attention to this case.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored sedan with body damage that may have been involved in the hit and run.

If you have any information on the car or its driver, you’re urged to call Varnville Police at 803-943-2979.