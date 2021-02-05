Suspect wanted for murder in Savannah teen’s death

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Garden City man wanted for the murder of Ty Carter.

The 17-year-old from Savannah was found shot to death at a gas station in Garden City back in September.

Ty Carter, courtesy of his brother Gage

Four months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has secured arrest warrants for Stanley Jivens.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), Jivens was last seen in the area of 2nd and Oak streets in Garden City around 8 a.m. Friday morning. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and 130 pounds; a clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information on Jivens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or GCPD Sgt. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.