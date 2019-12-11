Suspect sought in pedestrian-involved hit and run in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a suspect fled the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon that injured a pedestrian.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened at Jefferson Street and West Park Avenue.

An adult male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported from the scene by ambulance.

SPD says the vehicle that fled the scene is believed to be a gray Dodge Durango that was last seen heading south on Jefferson Street.

The Georgia State Patrol is taking over the investigation.

