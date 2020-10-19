Suspect sought in Frazier Homes shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting last week in Frazier Homes.

A small child was in a vehicle that was struck during the incident, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The suspect has since been identified as 19-year-old Jamonte Williams.

Williams is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that took place around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. SPD arrived at Frazier Homes and learned that during the shooting, the vehicle had been hit several times.

Police have released a photo of Williams. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.