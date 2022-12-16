BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public’s help as they search for a burglary suspect.

The crime happened at a Bluffton home back in September, officials said.

BCSO is looking for 18-year-old Jonathon Paz on a first-degree burglary charge.

Anyone with information on Paz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.