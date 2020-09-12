Suspect shot by pizza restaurant employee during attempted armed robbery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that ended with shots fired Friday night.

At around 9:40 p.m., SPD received a call about an attempted armed robbery at Donatos Pizza on Waters Avenue.

Based on preliminary information, SPD says the suspect came into the restaurant brandishing a fire arm. He was not able to get what he was demanding, and he fired shots at employees on his way out.

One employee fired back, injuring the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD is still investigating.