Suspect seriously injured in shooting involving Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect was injured in a shooting involving the Savannah Police Department Tuesday night.

Details remain very limited at this time, but the department said no officers were injured in the Liberty City area incident.

SPD said the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Vassar Street.

The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“There is no further information at this time,” the department tweeted.

