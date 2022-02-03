Man indicted on murder, assault charges in fatal Savannah soccer complex shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man has been formally charged in a shooting at a soccer complex that left a man dead last year.

On Tuesday, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Mario Wallace on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Rajah Young.

On Oct. 13, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex which led to shots being fired. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Rajah Young in the parking lot suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Health, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Wallace was arrested on the scene and booked into the Chatham County Jail where he remains.