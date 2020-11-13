Suspect indicted for teen’s murder in Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in Statesboro earlier this year has been formally charged.

The indictment for William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, was handed down last week, accusing him of felony murder in Haley Hutcheson’s death.

He has also been indicted on possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony along with five counts of aggravated assault against Haley and Mason Glisson, Luke Conley, Maci Neagley and Ashton Deloach — the occupants of a vehicle Wilson allegedly fired at the night of June 14.

Wilson’s legal team has claimed he was protecting himself from “a truckload of angry white men.”

Marcus Wilson

Haley Hutcheson

His team said Wilson, a Black man, was getting dinner with his white girlfriend when they were confronted by the vehicle’s occupants who shouted racist remarks at the couple and attempted to run them off the road.

“I don’t know what my passengers did, but I did not hear or see them do anything,” Glisson, the driver of the vehicle, testified back in August.

Wilson was denied bond that day in court after a judge ruled that he “let anger overcome him” when he fired at the vehicle.

His next court date has not yet been announced.