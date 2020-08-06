2 arrested in shots fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are in custody in connection with a shots fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall last month.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested Jelon Watson, 20, on Wednesday. He’s been charged with felony hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Ajani Davis turned himself over to authorities. He faces charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

The incident happened on July 19 inside the mall’s Jimmy Jazz store. SPD says Davis was involved in an altercation that escalated, resulting in shots fired.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information in this case can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.