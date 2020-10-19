Suspect in murder of Maryland mother arrested in Hinesville

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSAV) – The suspect in the murder of a mother in Maryland was arrested in Hinesville Tuesday.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in Maryland, 22-year-old Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr. is awaiting extraction and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland.

Collins was identified as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Marie Maher on Oct. 1. Maher was working at a 7-Eleven when she was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

NBC Washington reports that Maher was a mother of four and was married to her high school sweetheart.

“My brother’s grieving,” Maher’s brother-in-law told NBC Washington. “There’s so much pain there. It’s a senseless, senseless tragic killing.”

CCSO says detectives worked closely with Corporal Eric Baker, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to apprehend Collins without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Those who may have information but want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.