Suspect in Georgia slaying captured in East Tennessee

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says a man wanted on a murder charge in northwest Georgia has been arrested in East Tennessee.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told news outlets that 35-year-old Brandon Wiseman was taken into custody Monday night after being found in an abandoned home in Helenwood.

He said his office, U.S. Marshals, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and several local officers were involved in capturing Wiseman.

Authorities in Georgia say Wiseman is wanted on a murder charge in a fatal shooting that took place near Chatsworth on Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Wiseman has an attorney.

