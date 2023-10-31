SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through midtown Savannah and injuring a woman.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers spotted a wanted suspect and attempted to approach him. The man then got in his vehicle and fled causing a chase through midtown and eventually crashing at Habersham and 53rd Street.

During the chase, the suspect struck a vehicle with a woman inside. She was transported to Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

The roadway was closed for an hour while police worked the scene, but has since reopened.