ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting investigation outside of a busy Publix store.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the incident happened in a busy stretch of Memorial Drive on the east side of Atlanta just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say they were called out to a dispute involving a man helping to move a U-Haul truck.

When they arrived, investigators found the man in the truck. Initially, he refused to cooperate when asked to get out of the truck. Eventually, he exited the U-Haul with a weapon. This led to an altercation with a police officer who shot him.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators say the suspect is a convicted felon.